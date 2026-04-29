3 One-Hit Wonders That Anyone Who Was Young in the 70s Will Remember

One-hit wonders are fun to look back on. They remind us of the era in which they were released, giving us a much-needed sense of nostalgia. The three one-hit wonders below are all great options if you want to remember your childhood in the 1970s. Do these tracks bring you back?

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[RELATED: 5 Outstandingly Obscure ‘80s One-Hit Wonders You May Have Forgotten (But Shouldn’t Have) or Never Knew in the First Place (But Should Have)]

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” — Edison Lighthouse

Edison Lighthouse’s “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” has seen a resurgence in the last couple of years thanks to an online trend, but younger listeners can’t know what it felt like in its infancy. If you were a child in 1970, this song will likely remind you of simpler days.

“She ain’t got no money / Her clothes are kinda funny / Her hair is kinda wild and free,” the opening lyrics read. Children of the 1970s will be able to jump right back into this one-hit wonder from the first few moments.

“Kung Fu Fighting” — Carl Douglas

Kung Fu movies were all the rage in the 70s. Children back then fell in love with Bruce Lee, Angela Mao Ying, and Jackie Chan. Carl Douglas capitalized on that craze with “Kung Fu Fighting.” For those of us not around in the 70s to experience the infatuation with the fighting technique, this song can feel a tad cheesy. For those who felt it firsthand, this song speaks to their experience.

“Everybody was kung fu fighting / Those cats were fast as lightning / In fact, it was a little bit frightening / But they fought with expert timing,” are lyrics most people can sing along to (this song is that enduring), but 70s kids will have a special connection to them.

“Play That Funky Music” — Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” is another song that has found its way to almost everyone. Even if you don’t know the verses, most people can recognize the chorus. 70s kids will know this song better than most, as it was a significant, integral part of that era.

This song could get any 70s music fan on their feet. Any time this song plays, it’s a nod to that generation and the sounds that shaped them. Sure, we all know this song, but it will always belong to 70s kids.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)