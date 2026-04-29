CMA Awards Reveal Date for 60th Annual Ceremony

The CMA Awards are gearing up to celebrate six decades in style.

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The Country Music Association has announced that the 60th Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 18 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will be broadcast live on ABC and available to stream next day on Hulu.

“Country music is shaped by the people who dedicate their lives to it, whether on stage, in the studio, on the road, or behind the scenes,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “At CMA, celebrating that work is at the heart of everything we do.”

“Across our awards and honors, it is this community that determines what excellence looks like, and in our 60th year, I hope every member of this industry truly understands the significance of that,” she added. “Their participation is how country music recognizes itself, and how it shapes its future.”

More details about the ceremony—including nominees and performers, as well as the host—will be announced in the coming months.

CMA winners are determined by the 7,000-plus voting members of the Country Music Association.

What to Know About the 59th Annual CMA Awards

Last year, Lainey Wilson helmed the ceremony. The country star, who also performed during the ceremony, was named Entertainer of the Year, taking home the night’s top honor. In total, Wilson earned three trophies, tying Riley Green and Ella Langley for the most of the night.

Elsewhere, Zach Top was named the New Artist of the Year, and Brooks & Dunn set the record for the most CMA Award wins of all time, with 20 total.

Additionally, Vince Gill received the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless performed in Gill’s honor. Meanwhile, George Strait, the award’s 2024 recipient, presented him with the trophy.

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Kenny Chesney took the stage during the 59th annual ceremony. Green, Langley, Top, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. also delivered unforgettable performances.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



