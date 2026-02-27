3 One-Hit Wonders That Class of 1965 Kids Will Love

Back in the 1960s, the radio was key to any big-time music career. If your song got on the air and stayed there, you had it made in the shade. But if not, you faced an uphill battle you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy!

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in that decade that appeared on the radio often and, therefore, rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that the Class of 1965 kids will love.

“Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey from ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Not only will fans of songs from 1965 remember and enjoy this song, but so will fans of the James Bond movie Goldfinger. Shirley Bassey sings the film’s title song boldly and beautifully. She fills up any room, stereo, or speaker like a rushing river of sound. She belts out the film’s title character. She gives it the heft and eerie looming presence the Bond work deserves. Indeed, this song freaking rules and it’s still ringing out through the decades.

“Concrete And Clay” by Eddie Rambeau (Single, 1965)

The song “Concrete And Clay” was so popular in 1965 that it was a hit at the same time for multiple artists, including Eddie Rambeau and Unit 4 + 2. Early in 1965, Rambeau heard Unit 4 + 2’s version and quickly cut his own rendition. Rambeau was so quick to it that he even released his song first. Still, both Rambeau and Unit 4 + 2’s singles hit the Billboard Hot 100. Rambeau’s went to No. 35, and Unit 4 + 2’s hit a bit higher, clocking it at No. 28.

“Don’t Think Twice” by The Wonder Who? (Single, 1965)

Speaking of cover songs, this one has an interesting backstory, too. In 1965, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons cut a “joke” version of this classic Bob Dylan song and decided to release it under the one-off moniker, The Wonder Who? But much to everyone’s surprise, the cover was a smash success and it hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. We should all be so lucky when jesting!

