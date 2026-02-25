3 One-Hit Wonders That Class of 2015 Kids Still Rock Out To

Every era has its songs. For those who grew up in the 1960s, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Janis Joplin are gods. But for those who came of age in the 1980s, it’s Prince, Madonna, and Cyndi Lauper. That’s just the way it goes.

For people who grew up in the 2010s, we have a walk down memory lane just for you—a trio of tracks that will both enliven and bring back memories galore. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that the class of 2015 kids will love.

“Shut Up And Dance” by Walk The Moon from ‘Talking Is Hard’ (2014)

No matter what your graduating class, this song is for you. It’s like the spark that lights the fuse of the evening. Get ready for a bomb time (sorry, Dad Joke!)—but seriously, everything this tune’s title promises, it delivers. One spin and you want to run through a brick wall—or, at least, dance on the dance floor for an extended period of time. Those from the Class of 2015 will remember this well—but the rest of us can get down, too!

“Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King from ‘Love Stuff’ (2014)

Who doesn’t love a good pun? Well, apparently there are hundreds of millions of people who appreciate a little cheeky wordplay because Elle King’s 2014 song “Ex’s & Oh’s” has garnered that many streams to date. Breakups are hard, unless you can keep a sense of humor about the whole thing. And that’s just what the sultry King does here on this smash single, which sees her tossing dates and old flames aside like bubblegum wrappers.

“Say Something” by A Great Big World from ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ (2013)

When Christina Aguilera calls, you answer. Case in point: when the big-voiced diva asked to feature on the piano-driven, emotive single “Say Something” by A Great Big World, she boosted the tune to new levels. Since then, it’s garnered hundreds of millions of streams, tugging at that many heartstrings in the process. Get your tissues ready for this one, all you Class of 2015 kids out there!

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images