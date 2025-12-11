3 One-Hit Wonders You Can Listen to With Your Morning Coffee

Sometimes you just don’t want to be bothered by anything. More often than not, that feeling arises when you’re having your morning coffee. There you are, sitting in your favorite chair, the warmth from the cup hitting your hands. The aroma, the taste—perfect! Yes, it’s moments like these when no one should tap your shoulder. Instead, all you need to make your morning coffee routine that much better is some tunes, particularly one-hit wonders. But which songs? That’s where we come in! Here below are three one-hit wonders that are tailor-made for your morning coffee routine.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

Hot coffee? Melt with you! It’s a simple equation when you combine this great 1980s new wave song with a cup o’ Joe. Listen to those synths do their work while you enjoy a hot cup of coffee. How do you take it? Cream, sugar? Either way, if you add a little Modern English, your morning will be that much more enjoyable!

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

Sometimes you just need a song you can sing out loud. And this track from the big-voiced Haddaway is just that. You can sing as you sip your coffee, the warm liquid soothing your throat as you belt our lyrics about love and pain. Honestly, is there a better way to spend a morning? Or you can sit back quietly, pondering existence, as Haddaway’s voice fills the room.

“Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” by Digable Planets from ‘Reachin’ (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)’ (1992)

The iconic rap track “Rebirth Of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” by Digable Planets from the early 90s is simply the smoothest thing ever put on wax. It’s no wonder the song garnered Digable Planets a Grammy Award and a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. With satin-like vocals and a bass line that walks like the most confident person on Earth, this track is enough to ease and please your mind while also taking it to a new realm.

Photo by kpa/United Archives via Getty Images