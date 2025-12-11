4 Country Hits From 2003 That Most People Already Forgot About

When an artist has a lot of singles, it’s hard to keep track of all of them. Some artists have decades and decades of history in country music, making it nearly impossible to keep track of all of their successful songs. These four songs were all big hits in 2003, even though most people have since forgotten about them.

“There Goes My Life” by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney includes the poignant “There Goes My Life” on his When The Sun Goes Down album. Written by Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley, the song is about a man whose life turned out much different from what he anticipated, for the better, after he unexpectedly becomes a father.

Just 35 years old when Chesney released “There Goes My Life”, he may not have fully understood the lyrics of the song, at least not in a way he likely does 23 years later. “There Goes My Life” says, “Mama’s waiting to tuck her in / As she fumbles up those stairs / She smiles back at him / Dragging that teddy bear / Sleep tight / Blue eyes and bouncing curls / He smiles, there goes my life / There goes my future, my everything / I love you, daddy, goodnight / There goes my life.”

“Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” is a feel-good, uptempo track written by Urban, with Monty Powell, for Urban’s Golden Road record. A No. 1 hit for Urban, the song still didn’t achieve the success of songs like “Somebody Like You” and “You’ll Think Of Me”.

“Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” says, “And the sun is shinin’ / This road keeps windin’ / Through the prettiest country / From Georgia to Tennessee / And I got the one I love beside me / My troubles behind me / I’m alive and I’m free / Who wouldn’t wanna be me.”

“Perfect” by Sara Evans

Sara Evans wrote “Perfect” with Tom Shapiro and Tony Martin. The sweet love song says, “If you don’t take me to Paris / On a lover’s getaway / It’s alright, it’s alright / If I’d rather wear your T-shirt / Than a sexy negligee / It’s alright, it’s alright / Every dinner doesn’t have to be candlelit / It’s kinda nice to know that it doesn’t have to be / Perfect / Baby, every little piece of the puzzle doesn’t always fit / Perfectly.”

“Perfect” is on Evans’ fourth studio album, Restless. The song peaked inside the Top 5. But its follow-up, “Suds In The Bucket”, landed in the No. 1 spot,

“Watch The Wind Blow By” by Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw includes “Watch The Wind Blow By”, written by Anders Osborne and Dylan Altman, on his Tim McGraw And the Dancehall Doctors album. A song about contentment, and enjoying the simple things in life, “Watch The Wind Blow By” says, “And all I want to do is let it be / And be with you and watch the wind blow by / And all I want to see is you and me / Go on forever like the clear blue sky / Slowly, there’s only you and I / And all I want to do is watch the wind blow by.”

The song became Altman’s first No. 1 single, although he admits that at the time he was unaware of McGraw’s success.

“I didn’t really listen much to country music,” Altman tells SongTown. “I wasn’t aware of what a big deal it was at that time. It still is a big deal to get a Tim McGraw cut. But at that time, to have a cut, let alone a No. 1, with McGraw, was a big deal.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images