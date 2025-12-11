How The Troggs Hit the Top of the Charts With an American Band’s Flop

The writer penned it quickly. And the band recorded it with the same haste. Certainly, the most famous recording of the song resembles something thrown together on the fly. Yet it became one of the most famous tracks in rock history.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’re referring to “Wild Thing”, the garage rock evergreen that The Troggs took all the way to the top of the pop charts in 1966. It’s the ultimate example of how forethought and virtuosity need not be present for musical brilliance to take place.

Something “Wild”

Chip Taylor was making a name for himself as a country songwriter in the early 60s, but wanted to start branching out to other areas. In 1965, a producer based in New York called Taylor and asked him if he had any material for a new band called The Wild Ones.

Taylor explained that he’d like to write something fresh for the band. But he was given the deadline of the next day to come through with the material. Grabbing a guitar, he thrashed about on the few chords that he knew while singing the chorus to “Wild Thing”.

When it came to the verses, Taylor pretty much made them up on the spot while the demo was being made. That’s partly why the song seems to keep stopping in between each line, as Taylor’s mind was furiously coming up with the next set of lyrics. A studio engineer made a whistling sound through his hands to simulate the instrumental break that was dictated by Taylor.

Unfortunately, The Wild Ones’ version of the song came and went without a trace, perhaps because they strayed from the demo. Luckily, a band in Great Britain loved the simplicity that they heard in that demo. The British band The Troggs had found the ideal outlet for their thrashing rock sound.

Recorded in Spare Time

Troggs’ producer Larry Page had offered them the chance to record the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind” as a single. But they gravitated to “Wild Thing”, and Page agreed it suited their style.

In addition to his producing gig, Page also made his own recordings with an orchestra at that time. Knowing that he’d have some time at the end of one of the orchestra’s sessions one day, he invited The Troggs to rehearse “Wild Thing” so that they could lay it down in the time allotted.

In the span of about 45 minutes, The Troggs recorded “Wild Thing” and “A Girl Like You”, both of which would become major hits. They matched the whistling sound of Taylor’s demo by having Colin Fletcher, Larry Page’s musical director, play the ocarina.

Behind the Lyrics of “Gaucho”

Troggs’ lead singer Reg Presley delivered the live-wire lead vocal that, along with the Troggs’ thrashing playing style, set the record apart from the more polished pop tunes on the radio circa 1966. His reading of the line “You move me” has earned its place in the rock firmament.

Taylor’s refrain chooses blunt emotion after poetic niceties. “Wild thing,” Presley sneers. “You make my heart sing/You make everything groovy.” The songwriter was initially unsure about such unfettered candor. Good thing he overcame that reticence.

A slew of artists have covered “Wild Thing”, with Jimi Hendrix’s incendiary take earning special praise. But The Troggs deserve the credit for unlocking the mysteries of Chip Taylor’s words and music. They turned “Wild Thing” into the unkempt masterpiece it was always meant to be.

Photo by CA/Redferns