3 One-Hit Wonders You Forgot Have Incredible Backing Vocals

Whenever you flick on the radio or put on your favorite album, your ears almost automatically tune into the lead vocals in the song. That impeccable singer in the front—you listen to their tone, their inflection, and to the words they are delivering. But what about the backup singers? Those are the folks we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs that not only showcase great lead singers but also offer some great backup vocalists, too. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders you forgot have incredible backing vocals.

“Insane In The Brain” by Cypress Hill from ‘Black Sunday’ (1993)

There are a lot of incredible morsels in this song to savor, but it’s impossible not to consider the backing vocals of this song first. They provide the cartoonish echo that makes listeners want to join in the sonic revelry. Cypress Hill was known for its love of smoking and its crazed songs that sprang up from its mind-bending lifestyle choices. So, listeners should always prepare for the wild—backing vocals included.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

When a man is making his romantic case to the object of his affection, it really helps if his pals are there to back him up. That’s just what’s going on in this classic offering from The Contours. The lead vocalist is making the case, and the trio of background singers are his wingmen, helping to make his case. What a collection of friends. We just hope everyone involved found the love they were looking for in the end.

“867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone from ‘Tommy Tutone 2’ (1981)

Did someone say something about a lead vocalist looking for love? And his band of boys backing him up in his moment of need? Well, that same dynamic is taking place here in this classic rock song from the 1980s. Even today, getting someone’s digits at a bar is a big deal. And when Jenny gave you hers, it was something to croon about. Even your friends got involved! Just checking out this song and its memorable backup vocals.

