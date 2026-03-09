3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1971 We Still Adore

While rock music found wide audiences in the 1960s, it was in the 1970s when the style became perhaps the most ubiquitous form of culture around the globe. What had started in small rooms in American cities and towns had blossomed into pure greatness.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three records from the early part of the 1970s that helped to bring in a big audience—a trio of albums so good we still dive into them more than 50 years after their release. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock albums from 1971 we still stan.

‘Blue’ by Joni Mitchell (1971)

A few years ago Brandi Carlile performed the entirety of Joni Mitchell’s 1971 LP Blue for a rapt audience. That’s the kind of thing a Grammy winner can do when the original work is impeccable and illustrious. Carlile paid tribute to her friend and mentor because Blue was simply that important. Mitchell, who remains an essential songwriting voice of the 20th century, is as insightful as any on the lovely album.

‘Tapestry’ by Carole King (1971)

It seems somehow today that Carole King is underrated. Whether you’re enjoying her children’s music via works like Really Rosie or diving into her music for adults like her 1971 LP Tapestry, King never disappoints. She’s a storyteller and a melody-writing expert. She’s soft with a gentle touch until she wants to hit her audience over the head with a hammer and a life-altering lyric. One of the greatest pure songwriters ever, King’s work should be visited and revisited today more often.

‘Pearl’ by Janis Joplin (1971)

Though her life and career didn’t last nearly as long as they should have, Janis Joplin remains one of the greatest singers of all time, especially when it comes to rock music. Often performing behind a mass of hair, Joplin sang as if the sky itself could break underneath her power. It was like she swallowed gravel for breakfast and chased it with black coffee and 150-proof whiskey. Sadly, Joplin died at 27 years old and her 1971 LP was released posthumously. Nevertheless, her songs and spirit have lived on in the decades since.

Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images