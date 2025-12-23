3 No. 1 Hit Classic Rock Albums From 1971 That We Still Stan

You know how it’s always fun to discover a band before they become well-known? To say that you were there in the beginning, that you got to talk to them at the bar after the set—that’s the best. But it can also be that way with musical genres, too.

In 1971, things were just getting started for what would become classic rock. In 1971, things were bubbling, just beginning to happen. So, to be there on the ground in the moment—wow! That’s also just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three classic rock albums that hit No. 1 in 1971. These are three records that were there in the beginning, and three records we love!

‘Imagine’ by John Lennon (1971)

In the early 1970s, the members of The Beatles started to release solo albums in the wake of the group’s disbanding. Guitarist George Harrison released his triple-album in 1970, and John Lennon released his iconic song and LP of the same name, Imagine, in 1971. Like Harrison, Lennon’s release hit the top of the charts and its legacy has lasted ever since.

‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones (1971)

The Rolling Stones are one of the most prolific rock groups in history, and their long string of releases continued in 1971 with their provocative album (and its album cover) Sticky Fingers. The LP included now-iconic tracks like “Wild Horses”. And because of that, and because of The Rolling Stones’ overall prowess and reputation, Sticky Fingers hit the top spot in May of 1971. It remains a favorite among Stones fans today.

‘There’s A Riot Goin’ On’ by Sly & the Family Stone (1971)

Sly & The Family Stone earned the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 in the final weeks of 1971 with the release of their LP, There’s A Riot Goin’ On. The hard-hitting and funky offering was a high-water mark for the groundbreaking outfit led by the incomparable Sly Stone. You’ll find quite a few funk classics on this album, from “Family Affair” to “Runnin’ Away” to “(You Caught Me) Smilin’”.

Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images