3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1983 We Still Jam Out To

Today, many claim that rock music is dead. And while that is a conversation for another time, what is quite clear is that in 1983, rock music was still very much alive and thriving. For proof, all one needs to do is look at a list of classic rock records released that year.

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Here below, we wanted to do just that. We wanted to highlight three classic rock albums from 1983 that have since stood the test of time. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock albums from 1983 we still stan.

‘Murmur’ by R.E.M. (1983)

In 1983, the Georgia-born band R.E.M. released their debut LP, Murmur. For the next two decades, or so, the alternative rock band would be one of the most important on the musical landscape. But it all began in 1983 with their first release. That album included songs like “Radio Free Europe”, which displayed R.E.M.’s hypnotic, intellectual brand of rock music.

‘Eliminator’ by ZZ Top (1983)

When people think of ZZ Top, it’s often the images and tunes that come from this period of time that jump to mind. Indeed, 1983 was a good time to be a bearded blues-rock guitar player from Texas. ZZ Top’s eighth studio album included seminal tracks like “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man”. We’re pretty confident that if you’re reading this, you love those tracks, too. ZZ Top brought authentic rock with a fun, almost cartoonish sensibility. No wonder they’ve lasted through the years!

Songfacts: Gimme All Your Lovin’ | ZZ Top That famous ZZ Top hand gesture started with the video for this song. It wasn’t planned: The band had to do several takes as the car drove by, and they were instructed to watch it. With about 20 minutes between each take, they came up with the gesture out of boredom.

‘Synchronicity’ by The Police (1983)

While many people know the rock star Sting, some may be unaware that he rose to fame with his British-born band, The Police. That group released a handful of hits in the 1980s, including the song, “Every Breath You Take”. The track came from the group’s 1983 LP, Synchronicity, which was also their final release. Of course many today know that number because of the tribute song that sampled it honoring the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. But before it was a hit rap tune, it was a significant rock song from Sting and company on their 1983 LP.

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