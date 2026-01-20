3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1969 That Are Still Awesome Today

The end of the 1960s was a remarkable time. The decade had seen so much transition. From a musical perspective, that meant beginning the era with simple, lo-fi rock music and ending it with some of the most mind-bending songs anyone could imagine.

Sometimes those songs boasted long, mind-bending titles. Sometimes they were known with simple, one-word monikers. Below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs from the end of the decade known by concise names. These are three one-word classic rock songs from 1969 that are awesome.

“Stand!” by Sly And The Family Stone from ‘Stand!’ (1969)

Sly And The Family Stone is a compelling and convincing group. When their music comes on, ears perk up and listen. All you have to do to understand this phenomenon is put on the band’s 1969 track “Stand”. Not only does it get your body moving, even dancing, but it gets you on your feet. Yes, standing! Even without realizing it, Sly got you to follow him. He’s a sonic Simon Says!

“Something” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

The Beatles released Abbey Road in 1969. Shortly after, the group would dissolve and never reconvene again. But at the end of the decade, they were still releasing incredible songs like “Something”, a dreamy, nostalgic love song that celebrates the unique connection between two people in love. The Beatles knew how to get your imagination turning. They could do it in a phrase, in a block of lyrics, or with a single one-word song title.

“Lodi” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Green River’ (1969)

We move from the sublime to the rough and rugged. Led by John Fogerty, Creedence Clearwater Revival knew how to get the party started with songs that would rattle your bones and sway your hips. Their 1969 song “Lodi” is a great example of this talent. In a way, it’s as simple as it gets. As straightforward as possible. But in another light, it hits a very specific mark. One that only a few songwriters can find. It’s a song that can touch a massive audience effortlessly.

Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images