3 Popular Folk Songs That Didn’t Make Sense to Listeners Until Later in Life

Folk songs are often emotional, poignant, and explorative tunes that deal with difficult subjects. The following three legendary folk songs definitely fit that bill, but the deeper meaning behind them doesn’t really become obvious until later in life. Let’s look at a few folk classics that start to make more sense once you’re a little older.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (1988)

Any young person born into poverty might hear this song and get its gist. Chapman penned this tune about wanting to leave one’s unfortunate circumstances behind. But when one gets older, there’s an even sadder theme behind this song that becomes clearer. Despite wanting to overcome generational poverty, it’s almost impossible to, even with hard work and motivation.

“Fast Car” first dropped back in 1988 and was a significant hit for Chapman, peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Chapman also earned three Grammy nominations for the song as well.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan (1965)

One might listen to “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan and think it’s a simple ode to the beauty of change. An anthem, if you will. However, there’s a darker and more serious edge to this song that explores the tension between generations at the time of its release.

This massively influential song was first released back in 1965, and it remains one of Dylan’s most well-known songs. It’s been covered by everyone from Nina Simone to The Byrds to The Beach Boys, among many others.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” by Harry Chapin (1974)

This might as well be the poster child for folk songs that really make more sense later in life. Anyone of any age can hear this song and understand the story of a man who isn’t exactly a great father. For older people with children, it becomes a cautionary tale.

“Cat’s In The Cradle” opens up with a story about a young father who often ignores his son to focus on his work. The son promises to someday grow up to be just like his father. Unfortunately, he keeps that promise and ends up ignoring his elderly father later in life. The way we treat our children and behave ourselves can have either positive or negative consequences.

