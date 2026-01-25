3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1976 That Are Worth Remembering

Sometimes a single word is the easiest thing to remember in the world. Sometimes just a few letters can spark an idea, an image, something that will last in your mind or in another person’s mind for days or even years. You know who knows that? Some of the greatest songwriters in history. And that’s just who we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three classic rock songs known by just a single moniker. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock tracks from 1976 that we believe are always worth remembering—even 50 years later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Fernando” by ABBA from ‘Greatest Hits’ (1976)

The Swedish-born band ABBA knows how to write songs that last. Not only were they great musicians and performers, but they also understood that music made for other people should be fun for those other people. Some artists believe the music they make is only for themselves. Those are the artists who rarely enjoy long careers. But ABBA knew songs were for audiences—those who wanted to sing along, to dance, and to have fun! Enter the 1976 classic rock jam “Fernando”, a sublimely sticky tune worth enjoying often.

“Breakdown” by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers from ‘Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ (1976)

Speaking of talents who also knew how to connect with fans, Tom Petty fits that description well. He wrote timeless songs that both had messages and memorable hooks. He had that great touch. He knew when to press and when to give space in a composition. He knew the power of lyrics—how they can open minds and galvanize them, too. Petty’s music should be taught in college courses and studied by those who want to have long careers.

“As” by Stevie Wonder from ‘Songs In The Key Of Life’ (1976)

Let’s finish this list with yet another genius artist who knew how to form bonds with ticket and album buyers. Stevie Wonder was just one of those people you wanted to be around. One of those folks you adored on stage and who you wish you were friends with off of it. And “As” is one of those tunes that feels like you’ve heard a million times, even if it’s the first chance you’ve had to dive into it. It’s quite the magic trick from magician Stevie Wonder.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images