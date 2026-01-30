3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1978 That Are Meant for Karaoke

When you step to the karaoke stage on a Saturday night, you better not let the audience down. When they see you up there, grabbing the microphone, their appetites are whetted. They want something great, and you’re just the person to deliver it… right?

Well, here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that can help to bolster your performance. If you’re looking for a great rock song to sing on your big karaoke break, we got you! These are three one-word classic rock songs from 1978 that are practically meant for karaoke.

“Roxanne” by The Police from ‘Outlandos D’Amour’ (1978)

Throughout the history of popular culture, there have been several significant works in which a man of means confronts a woman who works on the street. From Pretty Woman to this song by the British-born band The Police, altruistic amorousness was a theme of the late 1970s and 1980s. And when it comes to “Roxanne”, the song from Sting and company has long legs. It’s been covered by many, including for the Moulin Rouge! movie soundtrack in 2001.

“Y.M.C.A.” by Village People from ‘Cruisin” (1978)

The same year Sting was singing about Roxanne, The Village People were singing about the Y.M.C.A. The song, of course, is about finding a place to meet up with, well, a special kind of friend. While some today use the local Y.M.C.A. for school dances or basketball practice, back in the day, it was also used as a meet up spot. Desperate times call for desperate measures! And that dynamic was turned into a song that has since lasted for nearly 50 years.

“Shattered” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Some Girls’ (1978)

The Rolling Stones boast a great number of hit songs. Their signature blues-rock music has found millions or perhaps billions of fans over the years. And in 1978, the group’s tune “Shattered” was yet another significant coup. Over buzzing guitars, lead vocalist Mick Jagger talk-sings compellingly about breaking into pieces. He said he wrote the lyrics in the back of a New York City taxi. Well then! Check out the sticky tune above.

