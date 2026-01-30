Chappell Roan’s Health Insurance Plea Sparks Creation of Artist Crisis Hotline

Recording hit songs like “Hot to Go” and “Pink Pony Club”, Chappell Roan exploded in the music industry practically overnight. Since the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, the singer was among only a select few who were nominated in all the Big Four categories at the Grammy Awards. She ultimately won Best New Artist. But seeming to care little about the accolades, Roan often used the stage to support groups like the LGBTQ+ community. And thanks to her using her stardom to highlight mental health, a new hotline was created in her honor.

When accepting the Best New Artist award at the Grammys, Roan thanked those who supported her career throughout the years. But she also called for the music industry to offer artists a livable wage. If that wasn’t enough, she also demanded health insurance. While some stars became billionaires thanks to their music careers, there are countless singers, musicians, and songwriters living paycheck to paycheck.

Barely a year after her initial statement, the B-LINE was created. Offering both artists and their families a team of counselors, the hotline can be reached by dialing “1-855-BLINE99.” For those artists not able to find the right words, they can text the hotline at “254-639.”

Chappell Roan’s Speech Gains Support From Spotify

Teaming up with Roan, the nonprofit Blackline Care made the singer’s call to action a reality. The founder of Blackline, Hilary Gleason, said, “This has always been the dream. We’ve supported thousands of music industry professionals in their mental health and wellness journeys, but one critical piece was missing: real-time access to care.”

Much like Roan, singer Noah Kahan, known for the hit single “Hurt Somebody”, pushed for “Support for the wellbeing of the incredibly hard working artists and people that make the music industry function has long been neglected.”

Seeing the hotline as the first step, B-LINE caught the attention of streaming giant Spotify. One of the main sponsors of the initiative, the company, which had an evaluation of over $100 billion, hoped to expand access to mental health support and crisis resources for artists at every stage of their careers.

