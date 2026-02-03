3 Songs From 1976 You Haven’t Heard in a While (or You’re Hearing for the First Time)

Unless you are a diehard fan of certain artists, it’s easy to miss songs the first time around. Or perhaps you have heard them, but it’s been a while, and a polite reminder may be in order. These songs from 1976 were pivotal in different ways. They either marked stylistic changes for existing bands or, in the case of the last track, helped launch the careers of future rock legends. Still, it’s easy for some tracks to be overshadowed by bigger hits from the era.

Videos by American Songwriter

So let’s return to 1976 and revisit three songs you haven’t heard in a while, or you’re hearing for the first time.

“Lorelei” by Styx

Released as a single in 1976, “Lorelei” became the only charting single from Styx’s fifth studio album, Equinox. The intro keyboard riff continues the Chicago band’s familiar progressive rock sound. However, the hook marks a more commercial-minded hard rock direction. Yet a personnel change turned out to be equally as crucial. Guitarist John Curulewski soon exited the group, making way for Tommy Shaw, who helped guide Styx toward its commercial peak.

Lorelei, let’s live together,

Brighter than the stars, forever.

“Hard Luck Woman” by KISS

This is one of the most un-KISS-sounding songs I’ve heard from the band. And there’s a reason for that. Paul Stanley wrote it for Rod Stewart, and the DNA of Stewart’s hit “Maggie May” isn’t hard to notice. Drummer Peter Criss sings the tune, mimicking Stewart’s famous rasp. While “Hard Luck Woman” echoes the early 70s folk rock of “Maggie May”, it also follows the KISS drummer’s classic piano ballad, “Beth” from Destroyer.

Rags, the sailor’s only daughter,

A child of the water,

Too proud to be a queen.

“Cherry Bomb” by The Runaways

The Runaways’ hard-rocking signature tune was written by Joan Jett and the band’s then-manager, Kim Fowley. Though the pioneering all-girl group never became a household name, it did launch the careers of Jett and lead guitarist Lita Ford. “Cherry Bomb” highlights the attitude of L.A.’s groundbreaking, women-powered punk scene in the 1970s. And it foreshadows Jett’s iconic blend of hard rock and punk with her backing band, The Blackhearts, as well as Ford’s late-80s rise in glam metal.

Can’t stay at home, can’t stay in school,

Old folks say, “You poor little fool.”

Down the street, I’m the girl next door,

I’m the fox you’ve been waiting for.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images