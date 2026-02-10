3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1984 That Thrive at Karaoke

Popular culture was in a good place in 1984. Movies were thriving. Cartoons on Saturday morning were taking off. And music was growing and evolving. Truly, the rock scene in the mid-80s is even better than you remember it. There’s a plethora of tracks from the era we know you know by heart!

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three rock songs from the middle of the 1980s that still rev our engines—a trio of tunes that get us singing along at the top of our lungs. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1984 meant for karaoke.

Even before you start to sing, this song gets people tapping their toes with the drum beat. Then when the guitar comes in, their hips start to jostle and sway. What’s happening to everyone? Oh, yes! It’s 1984 telling the room it’s time for everyone to shake their groove thangs. Be like Kevin Bacon—cut loose, get footloose! In case we haven’t made it clear yet, this track is quite the crowd pleaser. Put it on the karaoke playlist and watch the room jump up, suddenly full of raucous energy.

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. from ‘Ghostbusters: Original Soundtrack Album’ (1984)

We go from one 1984 movie soundtrack to another. Indeed, in the middle of the 1980s, movies often ruled the day and their soundtracks became important ways to both connect with a film and to remember it. Seemingly countless movie soundtracks hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in the 80s and a number of songs from those LPs hit the Hot 100 charts. Enter: “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. The supremely catchy track was a perfect accompaniment to the film about hunting apparitions. And today, it’s a great song to bring back to life and sing at your favorite karaoke bar.

“Drive” by The Cars from ‘Heartbeat City’ (1984)

This song will test your vocal performance. It’s so restrained and so emotional. But it’s also a song your audience won’t expect and it’s one that just oozes the 1980s. That lingering drum beat, those eerie synths. Go ahead, impress your onlooking audience with this 1984 classic rock selection from The Cars and see who is on your 1980s wavelength. After your performance you can clink a drink with them and remember the weirdest decade of the 20th century!

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images