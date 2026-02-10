4 Country Songs From 2015 That Everyone Knows, Even Though They Weren’t Big Radio Hits

Some country songs are well known because they hit No. 1 at country radio, some staying at the top of the charts for several weeks. But there are also some songs that every country music fan knows, even though they weren’t radio hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

These four country songs all came out in 2015 and are all well-known songs within the genre, even though they weren’t big hits at radio.

“Traveller” by Chris Stapleton

Even moderate Chris Stapleton fans know “Traveller“. The title track of his debut album, Stapleton wrote “Traveller” by himself.

“Traveller” peaked just inside the Top 20 for Stapleton, It wasn’t until 2017, and four songs later, when Stapleton had his first No. 1 hit, with “Broken Halos”. Still, it’s “Traveller” that remains a fan favorite, and one of the most important songs of Stapleton’s career.

The song says, “And I’m just a traveller on this earth / Sure as my heart’s behind the pocket of my shirt / I’ll just keep rollin’ ’til I’m in the dirt / ‘Cause I’m a traveller, oh, I’m a traveller / I couldn’t tell you honey, I don’t know / Where I’m goin’ but I’ve got to go / ‘Cause every turn reveals some other road / And I’m a traveller, oh, I’m a traveller.”

“Diamond Rings And Old Barstools” did become a Top 5 hit, for Tim McGraw. Still, it it is not one of his many No. 1 singles. Released with his cousin, Catherine Dunn, the song is written by Jonathan Singleton, Barry Dean, and Luke Laird.

On McGraw’s Sundown Heaven Town record, the classic country song says, “It ain’t like midnight and cigarette smoke / It ain’t like watered down whiskey and coke / I guess some things just don’t mix like you hoped / Like me and you / And diamond rings and old barstools.”

“Little Red Wagon” by Miranda Lambert

On her Platinum album, Miranda Lambert broke the mold a bit with “Little Red Wagon“. The rocking song is written by Audra Mae, who first released it in 2012, and Joe Ginsberg.

“Little Red Wagon” says, “You only love me for my / Big sunglasses / And my Tony Lomas / And my Dodge Dart classic / You said, ‘I’ll be Johnny and you be June / And I’ll ride with you to the moon’ / But guess what? / You can’t ride in my little red wagon.”

Lambert admits that some people didn’t understand the song, which is why it likely didn’t land at the top of the charts.

“I think it’s just about a state of mind,” Lambert tells Glamour. “You know, ‘I’ve got this on my own. I’ve got swagger.’ …I think it’s just sassy, and it’s up for whatever interpretation you have as a person.”

“Riser” by Dierks Bentley

Most Dierks Bentley fans would likely be surprised to find out that “Riser” barely hit the Top 25, but it’s true. Arguably one of Bentley’s most notorious songs, “Riser” is the title track of his fifth studio album. “Riser” is written by Steve Moakler and Travis Meadows.

“Riser” is an anthem of positivity. The powerful tune says, “I’m a riser / I’m a get up off the ground, don’t run and hider / Pushing comes a-shoving / Hey I’m a fighter / When darkness comes to town, I’m a lighter / A get out aliver, out of the fire / Survivor.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images