3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1986 That Are Perfect for Karaoke

When it comes to rock music, there are songs that are a good fit for karaoke and then there are songs that are an incredibly great fit for the activity. You know, those songs that get a room shaking to buzzy guitars and big drums, and a crowd singing along to smirking, sticky lyrics.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that fit into that category—a trio of classic rock songs that seem handed down from the heavens for karaoke night. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1986 that are simply meant for karaoke.

“Kiss” by Prince from ‘Parade’ (1986)

The Minnesota-born Prince boasts a number of popular songs. From “Purple Rain” to “When Doves Cry”, but is this track perhaps his best? The song sums up both his erotic attitude and his knack for songwriting and production. The funky electric guitar on “Kiss” is sublime—so simple and yet so memorable that it seems both obvious and divine. Prince would lock himself in his studio and make himself write music and record it. Where would the world be if he hadn’t been so obsessed? So, when this song comes on at your next wedding or night out, blow a kiss to Prince’s memory!

“Graceland” by Paul Simon from ‘Graceland’ (1986)

This track is another master example of songwriting and song production. Paul Simon sounds so crisp and clear on this track that he could be made of ice. If this song comes on the karaoke playlist, the whole room will explode with joy. The crowd on hand will applaud you even before you start to sing a single word. That’s how lovely and beloved this track is amongst music fans.

“Notorious” by Duran Duran from ‘Notorious’ (1986)

Not only will music fans recognize this as a 1986 Duran Duran song, but rap fans will recognize it as the song sampled by The Notorious B.I.G. for a hit single about a decade later. On karaoke night, it’s always good when you can please your audience twice with one song and this 80s classic will do just that. As soon as the vocals hit and the “N-n-n-notorious!” comes in, you’ve got it made in the shade.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images