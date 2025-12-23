3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Are Musically Tailor-Made for Karaoke

Okay, the stage is set. The lights are dim. The chatter around the bar has diminished. The small spotlight is on you, and your track begins to play. It’s karaoke night, baby! And you’re up! But what to sing along to with 50 of your closest tipsy friends? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. There are a ton of songs out there from the 1960s that are perfect for karaoke, but you can’t beat a few solid one-hit wonders!

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that you can sing that will wow the crowd, a trio of tracks that will be both memorable and enlivening. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that are practically tailor-made for karaoke.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

This song opens with that incredible, looming, buzzing riff. Indeed, as the track unspools, your fellow patrons around the bar will begin to vibrate with excitement. They know the song, they know the mood, they know the raucous chorus. It’s time to get heavy with Iron Butterfly! Karaoke night has officially started!

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

To some, this song can be sung year-round. If you want to be safe, just bust this bad boy out around Halloween. But no matter when you sing “Monster Mash” at karaoke, it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser. People love Halloween, and they love a little fright. And Bobby Pickett’s tune about monsters is a great way to galvanize an audience and have a little fun between trick-or-treating.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

This song might require an exceptional singer—or just one willing to look a little silly. But those just so happen to be the perfect qualities for karaoke night. If you have talent, great! If you have no shame, all the better! So, put on The Contours and their iconic track and see who around the room might actually blow you a kiss for your effort.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images