3 Overlooked Albums From the 70s That Deserve a Second Listen in the 2020s

Some of the most overlooked 70s albums remain just that: overlooked. You’d think with the internet being a wealth of music history and 50 years or so of padding, listeners would eventually realize the brilliance of these three albums. Some of them have gotten retrospective love, but I think each of these albums deserves a comeback in the 2020s. Let’s take a look!

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‘Sleepwalker’ by The Kinks (1977)

Not only are The Kinks quite underrated in the grand scope of classic rock, but their 1977 album Sleepwalker is particularly underrated. Previously known for their concept albums, The Kinks stepped into a more AOR style of album production for Sleepwalker. And the result sounded surprisingly uncommercial enough to appeal to fans of their conceptual work but also commercial enough to appeal to broader audiences. The record was a success in the US at No. 21. Critics praised it for matching the power of their most well-known album, Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One.

‘Cactus’ by Cactus (1970)

They didn’t call Cactus the “American Led Zeppelin” for no reason. This band rocked hard, with plenty of lush, bluesy elements that could attract the ear of anyone. Their self-titled debut album is on another level. Few bands went as hard, loud, and aggressive as Cactus did. And I don’t think they get enough love for their influence on heavier bands that would come in the later years of the 1970s. “Parchman Farm” is a must-listen, but the whole of this album needs to be enjoyed from start to finish.

‘Just Another Diamond Day’ by Vashti Bunyan (1970)

This overlooked 70s album has famously gotten retrospective love, so much so that it prompted folk singer-songwriter Vashti Bunyan to return to the music industry and record new material after this very album flopped in 1970. That’s the power of the internet, it seems. But I just can’t grasp why audiences in the year 1970 overlooked this entry on our list of incredible albums. It’s stunning, with songs like “I’d Like To Walk Around In Your Mind” and “Diamond Day” aging well despite being well over half a century old. This is a classic that just keeps giving, and it’s essential listening for folk fans.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns