Most People Forget These 3 Kenny Loggins Hits, Which Are All Really Incredible

In 1977, Kenny Loggins released his debut single, “I Believe In Love”. The song, a Top 40 single, began a series of hits for Loggins that spanned almost two decades. While Loggins has far too many hits to remember, these are three of his most incredible singles that are worth listening to again.

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“I’m Alright”

In 1980, Kenny Loggins released “I’m Alright”, a song he wrote that became part of the soundtrack for the blockbuster film Caddyshack.

The feel-good song says, “I’m alright / Don’t nobody worry ’bout me / You got to gimme a fight / Why don’t you just let me be.”

Loggins was approached to write “I’m Alright” after he had contributed a song, “I Believe In Love”, for A Star Is Born.

“It was such a good experience for me,” Loggins told American Songwriter. “I’ve talked to other artists who have written for movies, and they have not had good experiences. … I’m grateful not only that it was a huge hit. But I wanted to do a lot more after that.”

Despite it being a fan favorite, “I’m Alright” did not become a No. 1 hit.

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’”

Loggins’ second single, “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” came out in 1977. A duet with Stevie Nicks for his sophomore Nightwatch album, Loggins wrote the song with Melissa Manchester.

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” says, “Whenever I call you ‘Friend’ / I believe I’ve come to understand / Everywhere we are / You and I were meant to be / Forever and ever / I think about the times to come / Knowing I will be the lucky one / And ever our love will last / I always want to call you ‘Friend’.”

Although it is a sweet song, Nicks wasn’t feeling particularly sentimental when they recorded it.

“He cracked the whip on me for two days to get that particular performance,” Nicks told High Times. “And I was downright angry at points where I was going, ‘I’m not going to do this.’ He said, ‘Yes, you are.’ He’s a real good producer, Kenny. He got exactly what he wanted. When it was done, and I left, I was knocked out. I really had to keep my mouth shut and do what I was told. And it worked.”

“For The First Time”

The final No. 1 of Loggins’ career came in 1996 with “For The First Time”. Part of the One Fine Day soundtrack, James Newton Howard, Jud J. Friedman, and Allan Dennis Rich are the three writers of the romantic song.

“For The First Time” says, “For the first time I am looking in your eyes / For the first time I’m seeing who you are / I can’t believe how much I see / When you’re lookin back at me / Now I understand why love is / Love is, for the first time.”

The same year that Loggins released his version of “For The First Time”, Rod Stewart also released a version on If We Fall In Love Tonight.

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