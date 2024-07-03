3 Patriotic Country Songs for Your Fourth of July Playlist

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means many things for many people. For some, the day is all about lighting the grill and getting the family together. Others are just counting the minutes until it gets dark enough for fireworks. Some may choose to spend the day on the water. Whatever your Independence Day plans look like, they wouldn’t be complete without some patriotic country songs to add to your holiday soundtrack.

Country music is packed with patriotic songs. So, narrowing the list down to three wasn’t easy. With that being said, here are three more to add to your holiday playlist.

“Ragged Old Flag”- Johnny Cash—A Patriotic Song from a Country Legend

Johnny Cash spoke and sang about uplifting the downtrodden. He was an advocate for the homeless, the incarcerated, and other marginalized groups. The classic song “The Man in Black” all but spells out his stance on things. At the same time, Cash was a veteran who loved his country dearly. .

“Ragged Old Flag” is a patriotic country song that was born in a time of turmoil. In the face of the Watergate scandal, Cash wrote this song as a reminder that no matter what’s happening in D.C., we still have plenty to be proud of here in the U.S. of A.

“America”- Waylon Jennings—Outlaw Country Patriotism

This patriotic song from Outlaw Country legend Waylon Jennings should definitely be on your playlist for the Fourth of July. It’s not the hard-edged nationalism of some America-loving cuts nor is it the somber history lesion like “Ragged Old Flag.” Instead, “America” is about being proud to live in a country with a diverse population who can stand together and accept one another. In times of division and strife, idealistic songs like this are important.

Written by Sammy Johns, “America” might not reflect the country we live in today but it is something to aspire to.

“Where the Stars and Strips and the Eagle Fly”- Aaron Tippin— A Patriotic Country Song for the New Millennium

Those old enough to remember 9/11 will remember the patriotism nearly every American felt after the Twin Towers fell. It was as if we all put aside our differences, took time to mourn, and lifted our ragged old flag high in memory of those who senselessly fell in those attacks.

Co-written by Aaron Tippin, Casey Beathard, and Kenny Beard, “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” embodied the national pride so many people felt at the time. No, it ain’t the only place on earth. / But it’s the only place that I prefer / To love my wife and raise my kids / Hey, the same way that my daddy did. / Where the Stars and Stripes / And the eagle fly.

