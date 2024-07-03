Time Capsule 2007: The ‘Transformers’ Soundtrack Still Goes Hard After 17 Years

Believe it or not, it’s been 17 years since the Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox-led Transformers film graced our cinemas. At the time is was Michael Bay’s finest, although it didn’t do great during opening weekend. Still, it went on to dominate in the worldwide box office, more than making up for the $151 million budget. Transformers isn’t the greatest movie, to be fair, and the franchise has been lacking in recent years, but the soundtrack for that 2007 iteration is still a powerhouse of mid-2000s indie-rock.

The soundtrack opens with “What I’ve Done” by Linkin Park, an anthem right out of the gate. This is one of Linkin Park’s best songs from Minutes to Midnight, which also included “Leave Out All the Rest” and “Bleed It Out.” That album was big for the band as far as movies go—”Leave Out All the Rest” was featured in the Twilight movie the next year (which also has a kick ass soundtrack).

“What I’ve Done” touches on the tragedy of the Autobots and Decepticons as they engaged in their civil war for the AllSpark. Thinking about this song from Optimus Prime’s point of view, he could be lamenting the destruction of the Cybertronians.

“This Moment” by Disturbed is a great action song, and hits all the right notes when it comes to the film’s aesthetic. The heavier songs on the soundtrack do the job of embodying the Decepticons and their dark, evil machinations. “Passion’s Killing Floor” by HIM does something similar, employing heavy guitar and slick vocals to create a darker atmosphere.

The Transformers Soundtrack is Full of Gems Even 17 Years Later

Armor for Sleep’s “End of the World” works the double shift of melody and lyrics to bolster the film’s atmosphere. There’s a sense of desperation in the lyrics that speak to rejecting one’s duties, while the heavy guitar creates that dark environment. Although this song wasn’t included in the film, it still echoes the movie’s aesthetic well.

There were a few other songs on the soundtrack that didn’t make it into the film but still work to support the atmosphere. “What’s It Feel Like to Be A Ghost?” by Taking Back Sunday and “Retina in the Sky” by Idiot Pilot are just two.

The other one left out, “Transformers Theme” by Mutemath, is literally the old Transformers theme song given a new lease on life. It makes sense that it wasn’t included in the film and only makes an appearance on the soundtrack, as it doesn’t completely fit the overall tone of the film. However, it’s a fun throwback and the beats are endlessly slick.

Finally, “Before It’s Too Late” by the Goo Goo Dolls was written as the theme for the two lovers, Sam and Mikaela. It was released as the first single from the soundtrack, and has that classic Goo Goo Dolls early indie sound. As a love theme, it’s not your usual fare. However, taking into consideration the tone of the film and soundtrack, having an indie love song makes the most sense.

Featured Image by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images