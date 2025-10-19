3 Performances to Country Songs That Earned Perfect Scores on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing With the Stars may be all about celebs’ moves, but they have to have something good to groove to in order to impress.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout the show’s 34 seasons, actors, athletes, social media stars, and more have taken the stage to perform to music of all genres—from musical theater, to Disney, to R&B, and everything in between.

Country music has had its time and place on DWTS, specifically during season 27 when they hosted Country Night, during which all the contestants danced to country songs.

Whether during that specific week or another season altogether, country music has been the background to some incredible DWTS performances over the years.

Keep reading to see three dances to country songs that earned perfect scores on Dancing With the Stars.

Evanna Lynch’s Rumba to Carly Pearce’s “Every Little Thing”

During season 27’s Country Night, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch earned a perfect 30 points for her Rumba with her pro, Keo Motsepe. As Carly Pearce sang “Every Little Thing” live, the couple moved across the dance floor with grace and purpose. In doing so, they wowed Pearce, the audience, and the judges.

“What a rush!” Pearce wrote on Facebook at the time. “So honored to have Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch dance to #everylittlething tonight on #DWTS. AND THEY GOT A PERFECT SCORE!”

The pair wound up finishing the season in third place, behind runner-up Milo Manheim and winner Bobby Bones.

Juan Pablo Di Pace’s Charleston to Hunter Hayes’ “One Shot”

With a pickup truck behind him and a visual of a Ferris wheel in the background, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace performed a perfect Charleston on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. The actor danced to impress with his partner, Cheryl Burke, set to Hunter Hayes’ track, “One Shot.”

The country-themed performance earned 10s across the board for the pair, who were eliminated the following week during the Semi-Finals.

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Contemporary to The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away”

Season 29 champion Kaitlyn Bristowe showed up in the Semi-Finals. She performed an impressive contemporary number to The Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.” Wearing a white dress alongside her Canadian tuxedo-clad partner, Artem Chigvintsev, the Bachelorette alum earned 30 points for her performance to The Chicks’ 1999 track.

The following week, the pair was named the season’s winners.

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images