3 Debut Albums From the 1980s That Deserve To Be Rediscovered

Debut albums are both some of the most highly praised and underrated types of albums. Highly praised, given that the artist who made them created an enormous splash in the business with their release. And they are underrated when they are followed by hit album after hit album. Regardless, all debut albums serve their own purpose, but they are all intended to introduce the music of the band in question. Though once the band is introduced, what is left of the debut album? With all that in mind, here are three albums from the 1980s that deserve a rediscovery.

‘Boy’ by U2

Now, we are not saying that people have forgotten U2‘s debut album, Boy. However, it is seemingly overlooked when one is looking at the rest of their catalog. Which is no surprise, as U2 has eight No. 1 hit albums on the Billboard 200. However, don’t overlook their 1980 debut album, Boy, because in our opinion, it is one of their best.

Following its release, U2’s debut album impressively went on to peak at No. 63 on the Billboard 200. Some of the incredible, yet underrated tracks featured on the album include “I Will Follow”, “The Ocean”, “Out Of Control”, and “Another Time, Another Place”. In short, this is an album that deserves a major rediscovery.

‘Licensed to Ill’ by Beastie Boys

If you grew up in the 80s, then you just might listen to this debut album daily. It is simply one of the most successful debut albums of all time, for two reasons. Not only did Beastie Boys score a No. 1 record right off the bat, but they also made history because this was the first-ever rap album to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

If you are part of the younger generation or simply unfamiliar with this album, then you should give it a listen and hear how these guys made history. Some of the incredibly notable tracks featured on the historic body of work include “Paul Revere”, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”, and “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)”.

‘Too Fast For Love’ by Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe was one of the bands to define the hair metal movement of the 1980s. They solidified that fact fairly quickly, as their debut album, Too Fast For Love, was a major success. Specifically, Mötley Crüe’s 1981 debut album peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard 200, but that isn’t what made it so impactful. Rather, that was the attitude embedded in their songs.

“Live Wire”, “Take Me To The Top”, “Too Fast For Love”, “Public Enemy No. 1”, and “Starry Eyes” effectively introduced the controversial Crüe to the world. Following this debut album, Mötley Crüe went on to score nine top 10 hit albums. Though it all started with their debut album, Too Fast For Love.

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage