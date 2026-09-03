3 Peter Frampton Songs That Every Music Fan Needs To Know

Peter Frampton remains one of rock music’s most extraordinary singer-songwriters. Among Frampton’s many great songs are these three, which are so good that every music fan should still know them today.

“Baby, I Love Your Way”

Play video

Perhaps Frampton’s most notable song, “Baby, I Love Your Way”, came out in 1975. The song first appears on Frampton, his fourth studio album. A live version of “Baby, I Love Your Way” is also included on Frampton Comes Alive!, a live record out one year later. Frampton Comes Alive! gave Frampton his first Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Videos by American Songwriter

The romantic tune says, “Ooh, baby I love your way, every day / Wanna tell you I love your way, every day/ Wanna be with you night and day, hey.”

In 2023, Frampton joined Dolly Parton for a duet version of this song as part of her Rockstar record.

“I’m In You”

Play video

“I’m In You” is Frampton’s most successful single at radio. Written by Frampton and released in 1977. “I’m In You” is the title track of Frampton’s fifth album.

The song says, “I’m in you, you’re in me / I’m in you, you’re in me / ‘Cause you gave me the love / Love that I never had / Yes, you gave me the love / Love that I never had.”

While it might seem like a sweet love song, Frampton wrote “I’m In You” about being separated from his first wife, Mary Lovett. Mick Jagger sings background vocals on this song.

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”

Play video

Frampton, of course, didn’t write “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”, but he did have a hit with it. The song was written by Stevie Wonder, along with his then-wife, Syreeta Wright, and Wonder’s mother, Lula Mae Hardaway, plus songwriter Lee Garrett.

Wonder first released “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” in 1970. Seven years later, in 1977, Frampton released his cover of Wonder’s song. Frampton’s version is on I’m In You. Jagger also sings background vocals on Frampton’s version of this uptempo tune.

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” says, “Seen a lot of things in this old world / When I touched them they did nothing, girl / Oh baby, here I am, signed, sealed delivered, I’m yours, oh I’m yours.”

Frampton had a Top 20 hit with this song. Numerous other artists also recorded this song, including Blue, Bobby Byrd, and Michael Bolton, among others.

Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images