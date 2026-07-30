3 Pop Duets from the 1970s That Captured a Lost Era

These folk duets from the 1970s bring us right back to a forgotten time. Music today would do well to remember the precedent set by these magical tracks. No matter how many years pass, these collaborations haven’t lost any of their luster.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Elton John and Kiki Dee

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This disco classic remains a powerful force in music today. Many a modern karaoke session has seen this song on replay. While it’s often cherished as a throwback, it has relevance in the contemporary music scene. It has an earnestness that has been lost.

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“Don’t go breaking my heart / I couldn’t if I tried / Oh, honey, if I get restless / Baby, you’re not that kind,” the lyrics read. This classic duet never fails to bring a smile to our faces. It’s impossible to be in a bad mood once this song works its magic on you. Seldom are modern songs as blithe and sincere.

“You’re The One That I Want” — John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

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Moving on to the Grease classic, “You’re The One That I Want”. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John made this song all the rage back in the late 1970s. Even today, it stands tall as a powerhouse duet. “I got chills, they’re multiplying / And I’m losing control / ‘Cause the power you’re supplying / It’s electrifying,” are lyrics that everyone knows, with this song’s popularity reverberating through the decades.

This musical theatre staple is really only found on the stage these days. While back in this song’s day, it had major crossover appeal in the pop market. Would the same thing happen today? Maybe. But every time we listen to this song, we’re transported back to a time when this kind of love song was commonplace.

“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” — Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond

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These two stellar, era-defining voices joined forces in 1978 with “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”. The two heavyweight vocalists were inspired to do this duet after radio DJs spliced their two versions together. Luckily for listeners, they improved that mockup.

“You don’t bring me flowers / You don’t sing me love songs / You hardly talk to me anymore / When you come through the door,” the lyrics to that 1970s duet read. This song harbors an emotional intensity that is hard to find today.

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)