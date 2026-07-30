4 Songs From 1974 Every Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

If school-aged kids in the 1970s were lucky, their parents tuned the radio ot the local top 40 station on the way to school in the morning. Kids who were listening to the radio on their morning commute in 1974 could have heard a long list of hit songs. Interestingly, those kids can still hear most of these on the radio today. However, they’ll have to tune to the golden oldies or classic rock station.

These songs all topped the Hot 100 in 1974. As a result, they were all over the radio. At the same time, kids whose parents preferred listening to 8-track tapes likely heard at least one of these in the morning because they all sold like hotcakes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sunshine on My Shoulders” by John Denver

Play video

This timeless hit song from 1974 is a perfect example of why John Denver was so popular. His songs were packed with the kind of optimism that the world needed at the time. This song about finding joy in the simple things in life was a pleasant addition to the morning car ride.

“Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John

Play video

No morning radio rotation in 1974 would be complete without this immortal hit song from Elton John. It’s a fun song about a fictional rock band that has the perfect energy to wake you up during an early morning ride. Clocking in at just over five minutes, it was a little longer than the average single at the time. However, the energy John injects into the tune makes that five minutes fly by.

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Play video

This song was a massive international hit for Canadian rockers Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1974. More than 50 years later, it is still a staple on classic rock radio. Interestingly, Bachman added the stutter as a joke for his brother, Gary. He was the only person outside the band who was supposed to hear that version of the song. However, when they went back to do it again, it just didn’t sound right without the feigned speech impediment. When it came on the radio in the morning, it was a rocking way to get excited for the day ahead.

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas

Play video

This song was an international hit in 1974. It topped the charts in a dozen countries and sold millions of copies. As a result, it was all over the radio. While it seems like a silly novelty song that would be quickly forgotten, it has stuck with listeners for decades. Some music historians even credit “Kung Fu Fighting” for popularizing disco music around the world. For some, it was the reason they karate chopped their siblings on the way to school in the morning. Good times all around.

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns