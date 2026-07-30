3 One-Hit Wonder Bands From the 1990s That Broke up Shortly After Their Big Hit

Even when you go into it with the best of intentions, it can be difficult to stick to the mission. Indeed, being in a band is not easy. On the face of it, it seems like it would be no problem at all. Just get together with some friends and make a little music. What could go wrong? But all too often, egos and creative differences rear their ugly heads. It’s a story as old as time. Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions from back in the day when that happened. These are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that broke up shortly after their big hit.

“There She Goes” by The La’s from ‘The La’s’ (1990)

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Formed in 1983, The La’s released their biggest hit single in 1988. That song, “There She Goes”, was eventually included on their self-titled 1990 LP. But sadly, that success couldn’t sustain The La’s for much longer. The group dissolved in 1992 after bassist and backup singer John Power left to form a new project, Cast. The La’s went into hiatus after that, and while they attempted to reform in the middle of the 1990s and later again in the 21st century, they never quite captured the same magic.

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“What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes from ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’ (1992)

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While 4 Non Blondes formed in the late 1980s, the group enjoyed its biggest success in the early 1990s with the release of their still-classic acoustic-driven track, “What’s Up?”, from their LP, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! But frontwoman Linda Perry couldn’t stay tied down to the group for too long. She left the band after its big break and went solo as both a performer and songwriter for other big-name artists like Gwen Stefani and Pink.

“Flagpole Sitta” by Harvey Danger from ‘Where Have All the Merrymakers Gone?’ (1997)

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Harvey Danger is one in a long line of Seattle-based rock bands to get their time in the sun. While grunge rock took over the world in the early 1990s, the indie rock scene in the Pacific Northwest was a major thing at the end of the decade. Enter: Harvey Danger and their 1997 hit, “Flagpole Sitta”. The song was discovered by radio DJ Marco Collins on 107.7 The End. And what began as a spark in Seattle turned into a wildfire over the next several years. Sadly, though, the band couldn’t stick it out much longer. They soon dissolved and played their final show in Portland on April 21, 2001.

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