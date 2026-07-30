3 Songs From the 1960s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Fan of R&B

In the 1960s, R&B music always made you feel something. In many ways, that was the point. Whether the performers were singing about new love, heartbreak, or the world bringing them down, their stuff was always powerful.

That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that we can’t ever forget. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1960s that will instantly turn you into a fan of R&B.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Girl” by The Temptations from ‘The Temptations Sing Smokey’ (1965)

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As soon as the bassline on this track kicks in, you know you’re in for a good three minutes. Then that signature guitar comes into the mix, and your heart begins to flutter. Everything about this song is transcendent. From its simplicity to its effectiveness. Some tracks just seem handed down to humanity from the heavens—they’re just that good. Indeed, how could any human being actually write this tune? But somehow that’s what happened here, and we’re all better off for it.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell from ‘United’ (1967)

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In the 1960s, R&B music often inspired people to greater heights. That’s just what happened on this classic track from Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell. Together, they assure their fans that there is no obstacle large enough to stop their energy, their love, their resilience. If you ever feel down, just throw this 1967 tune on and watch your worries melt away like candle wax. It’s impossible to feel stuck after you hear Gaye and Terrell belt out the offering’s perfect lyrics.

“Chain Of Fools” by Aretha Franklin from ‘Lady Soul’ (1968)

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Some people are just the best at what they do. And Aretha Franklin just happens to be the best singer perhaps ever. You can hear her talent, her edge, her confidence, her swagger within just a few seconds of this 1968 tune. Her voice is like a missile cutting the sky like scissors. We listen, hanging on every word, every note that emanates from her voice. There’s a reason why this track has lasted more than 50 years. You can hear it in the quality.

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