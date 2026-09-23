3 Pop Songs From 1966 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Pop songs have a rightfully earned (but not always accurate) reputation for being light, fluffy, and carefree. Most of us use music as an escape from the humdrum of daily life, which means focusing on more positive aspects of existence like love, fun, hope, and so on. But there are just as many pop songs out there that make us feel intense, passionate, goosebump-inducing emotions. For me, that includes these three pop songs from 1966.

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” by Simon & Garfunkel

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Some melodies feel so simultaneously ancient and timeless that the harmonic structure alone is enough to induce goosebumps, and “Scarborough Fair” is certainly one of them. Of all the pop songs to come out of 1966, this version of a classic folk tune, arranged by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, is one that maintains its emotional impact no matter how many times you listen to it.

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The first song, “Scarborough Fair”, has an undeniably lonely quality to it. The second, “Canticle”, carries an anti-war message that cuts right to the bone. Together, they create a truly chilling musical composition.

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles

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The Beatles, and particularly Paul McCartney, were no strangers to world-building. McCartney’s composition, “Eleanor Rigby”, highlights the prolific songwriter’s ability to set the listener into the world of another character with a lot of context delivered in very few words. From the melancholic melody to the refrain “ah, look at all the lonely people,” you immediately know Rigby’s life is a bleak one.

No matter how many times I listen to this classic Beatles track, the combination of storyline and strings sends chills up and down my arms. It’s one of the greatest examples of 1966 songs that beautifully blend lyricism and melody to stunning effect.

“I Call Your Name” by The Mamas & The Papas

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The Mamas & The Papas released plenty of original work. But this writer would humbly argue that some of their greatest shining moments came from covers. That includes “I Call You Name”, which was originally a Beatles tune. The Fab Four released this teeny-bopper track in 1964, two years before The Mamas & The Papas would release their version. Both versions have their merit.

However, The Mamas & The Papas’ rich vocal harmonies create such clear, distinctive sections in the song that it’s hard not to favor their rendition over The Beatles’. With each change of groove, it’s as if the group offers another song for the price of one. (Something that McCartney would do impressively well years later with “Band On The Run”.)

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