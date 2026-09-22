3 Country Party Songs That Could Make Anyone a Fan of the Genre

These party-ready country songs could turn anyone into a fan of the genre. You can’t turn your nose up at a good time, and these songs deliver that tenfold.

[RELATED: Honky-Tonk, Heartbreak, and Hell-Raising: 3 Country Singers Who Owned the 2000s]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Here For The Party” — Gretchen Wilson

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“Well, I’m an eight ball shooting double-fisted drinking son of a gun / I wear my jeans a little tight / Just to watch the little boys come undone,” the lyrics to Gretchen Wilson’s country classic “Here For The Party” read. Very few people could listen to this track and not be moved to match her energy.

This song is about shedding inhibitions and making the most out of one night. “You know I’m here for the party / And I ain’t leaving ’til they throw me out / Gonna have a little fun, gonna get me some,” the lyrics continue. That’s a sentiment found in almost every genre. So, that makes this hit an access point for really any listener. Anyone who’s down for a good time will find this track enticing.

“Hole In The Bottle” — Kelsea Ballerini

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Kelsea Ballerini has a knack for turning pop fans into country believers. Really, any of her songs could be on this list, but let’s focus on “Hole In The Bottle”. This self-destructive country party song is both an upper and a downer. Musically, it’s an anthem, but the lyrics don’t shy away from heartbreak.

“There’s a hole in the bottle / Leakin’ all this wine / It’s already empty, it ain’t even suppertime / Honey, no, I don’t miss him / In fact, it slipped my mind / There’s a hole in the bottle of wine,” she sings in the chorus, placing blame somewhere else for a wild night out. We all need an excuse to let in our worst habits now and then. This song is just the ticket.

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn

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Brooks & Dunn come in heavy on “Brand New Man”. “I saw the light, I’ve been baptized / By the fire in your touch and the flame in your eyes / I’m born to love again / I’m a brand new man,” the legendary country duo sings in this hit. It’s got a renewing kind of energy that would give anyone a little more get-up-and-go than they had originally.

“I used to have a wild side / They say a country mile wide / I’d burn those beer joints down / That’s all changed now / You turned my life around,” the lyrics read later on in the song. It’s just a simple, upbeat, happiness-inducing song with a country edge. No matter your genre affiliations, how could you hate that?

(Photo by Aeon/GC Images)