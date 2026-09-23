3 Country Songs From 1966 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows Today

The country music in the middle of the 1960s might have produced some of the most timeless country songs of all time, including these three tunes. All out in 1966, it’s almost a guarantee that every 60s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” by Loretta Lynn

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A Loretta Lynn anthem if there ever was one, “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” is the title track of a record Lynn also released in 1966. Lynn wrote “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” with her sister, Peggy Sue Wright.

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A cautionary tale, “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” says, “No, don’t come home a drinkin’ / With lovin’ on your mind / Just stay out there on the town / And see what you can find / ‘Cause if you want that kind of love / Well you don’t need none of mine / So don’t come home a drinkin’ / With lovin’ on your mind.”

“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” is Lynn’s first No. 1 single. It was Wright who had the idea for the feisty song, which was at least partly autobiographical for both women.

“I Get The Fever” by Bill Anderson

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Bill Anderson released one single in 1966, and it’s “I Get The Fever”. The song, written solely by Anderson, is part of his I Love You Drops record.

“I Get The Fever” is a song about wanting to get away to escape from the pain of lost love. The chorus says, “This town’s too full of memories of cruel love / And I can’t stand it seein’ her with him / Every time I hear a buddy say he’s put lots of dust and clay / Between him and yesterday I get the fever.”

It was Anderson’s third No. 1 single, and he didn’t return to the top spot for three more years. In 1969, Anderson had his fourth No. 1 single, with “My Life (Throw It Away If I Want To)”.

“I Want To Go With You” by Eddy Arnold

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Eddy Arnold had numerous hit singles throughout the 1960s, including “I Want To Go With You”. Written by Hank Cochran, “I Want To Go With You” became a moderate crossover hit. It peaked just inside the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

An admission of feelings, the song says, “I wanna go with you / To that other world / The one your love takes me to / I wanna go with you.”

Later in 1966, Arnold returned to the top of the charts with “Somebody Like Me”.

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