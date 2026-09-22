4 Songs 90s High Schoolers Knew Every Word To

When I think of 90s music for teens, I think of these songs. Here are some tracks I think 90s high schoolers would have had on loop back then.

“Wonderwall” by Oasis

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This is one of those songs that just never get old. Although I’m sure it gets old for Oasis, as “Wonderwall” has been played pretty much everywhere since it came out.

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Noel Gallagher actually wrote “Wonderwall” about his girlfriend at the time, who would later become his wife, or so he claimed in 1996. He later went back on this statement after their divorce, telling the BBC: “The meaning of that song was taken away from me by the media who jumped on it, and how do you tell your Mrs. it’s not about her once she’s read it is? It’s a song about an imaginary friend who’s gonna come and save you from yourself.”

“Creep” by Radiohead

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Radiohead only released “Creep” because their producers thought it was a good idea, but thank goodness they did. Even after years of other successful albums and releases, “Creep” remains Radiohead’s biggest song to date. Maybe that’s because its sentiment appeals to the average teen, or maybe it’s just because it’s one of those songs that doesn’t get old.

“All Star” by Smash Mouth

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Considering that this one was literally written as an outcast anthem, I feel like it needs to be mentioned. “All Star” was inspired by fan mail the band got from kids who had been bullied at school. To this day, it’s still one of the most comedically optimistic songs in punk rock.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

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I mean this one just feels obligatory.

When a song gets its roots from a deodorant brand called Teen Spirit, how can it not be a hit? “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is the sonic definition of teen angst, and, as Kurt Cobain intended, it has a pop feel that blends flawlessly with Nirvana’s core sound. This definitely would have been my jam if I went to high school in the 90s. Just look at the lyrics if you need any more proof as to why.

“With the lights out, it’s less dangerous / Here we are now, entertain us / I feel stupid and contagious / Here we are now, entertain us.”

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