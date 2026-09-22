3 Stellar Pop Songs That Share Names With Famous Artists, Whether They Have Anything To Do With Them or Not

These pop songs share a title with a famous artist, but they aren’t really about those artists. They point to those namesake musicians in the listener’s mind, but they are really just small details to a much bigger story.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“R.E.M.” — Ariana Grande

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Ariana Grande certainly didn’t mean to name this pop song after the legendary alt-rock band, but the fact remains. Grande’s song is about a dreamy relationship, while R.E.M. chose the acronym by happenstance. Lead singer Michael Stipe flipped to a random page in the dictionary and chose the short version of “Rapid Eye Movement” as the band’s enduring name.

Grande released this pop staple in 2018, lulling the listener with perfect harmonies and impossibly smooth riffs. “Last night, boy, I met you / When I was asleep / You’re such a dream to me,” the lyrics read. Both artists were inspired by the same acronym, yet used it to create very different appeals.

“Jim Morrison” — Jon Bellion

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Jon Bellion’s “Jim Morrison” references many famous artists, but this track is really about his own success. He titled the track after The Doors’ frontman, using his name mainly as a play on the line, “This young boy is a problem, you should call it in / And he’s kicking down the Doors.”

“Abbey Road and Blueprint playing on Vinyl / With the hippy flower princess born in Ohio / Chats with label presidents about my goals / And that’s before 23, damn straight / I’m so Michael,” he sings later in the song, referencing other rock and pop legends. In many ways, this song touches on Bellion’s influences, but it’s not really about Morrison or anyone else he nods to. Mentioning The Doors frontman will always bring a certain connotation. Still, the rest of the lyrics orient the listener to Bellion’s personal story, not the famous rocker’s.

“Bon Iver” — Mxmtoon

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“Every time the lighting changes / The whole city rearranges /I can’t find familiar without you,” Mxmtoon sings in this poignant track. This song is really about new beginnings and finding the good in goodbye. Sure, she mentions Bon Iver (and also titles the track after the artist), but it’s not really about that music.

“Playing Bon Iver on late night drives / My window, moon, and fireflies. / Holding onto moments that we found,” the lyrics read. It’s a small detail that feels perfectly aligned with the story Mxmtoon is telling.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)