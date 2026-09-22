4 Randy Travis Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Randy Travis is perhaps one of the most underrated but most memorable voices in country music. From “Forever And Ever, Amen” to “Three Wooden Crosses”, his catalog proves that the country star possesses both heart and range. Here are some of his best lyrics.

“Forever And Ever, Amen”

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“They say that time can play tricks on a memory / Make people forget things they knew / But it’s easy to see, it’s happening to me / I’ve already forgotten every woman but you.”

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Most people know this song for that incredibly catchy chorus, but it’s got some pretty good lyrics in the verses too. In “Forever And Ever, Amen”, Travis sings of his unwavering devotion to a special someone. Even though, as he admits, he’s been “wild and free” in the past, his love for her is strong.

“On The Other Hand”

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“But on the other hand / There’s a golden band / To remind me of someone / Who would not understand.”

I can never get enough of this one. “On The Other Hand” is written from a unique perspective not often heard in songwriting, and it’s also incredibly clever.

“Three Wooden Crosses”

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“I guess it’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you, / It’s what you leave behind you when you go.”

Written by Kim Williams and Doug Johnson, “Three Wooden Crosses” tells a story of a tragic accident that leaves three passengers dead and one alive. It’s revealed by the end of the song that the narrator is a preacher. And his mother was the passenger who didn’t die. It’s a story about being saved, and perhaps one of the best examples of storytelling in country music.

“Diggin’ Up Bones”

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“I read some old love letters right up ’til the break of dawn / Yeah, I’ve been sittin’ alone, diggin’ up bones.”

“Diggin’ Up Bones” looks at heartbreak from the perspective of somebody who should be moving on, and probably would, if it weren’t for constant reminders of the love he once knew. This one was written by Paul Overstreet, who also wrote “On the Other Hand” and “Forever And Ever, Amen”.

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