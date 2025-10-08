3 Pop Songs From 1986 That Make Us Want To Fall in Love

What’s the most romantic genre of music? It might just be pop music, especially if you cherry-pick the right songs from the right years. And that’s just what we wanted to do here today. We wanted to dive into three very specific songs from a very specific year (1986) to highlight the power of pop and its ability to act like a love potion.

Videos by American Songwriter

So, let’s take a trip back to 1986. Why then? Well, the year for whatever reason just had some great lovey-dovey pop tunes to pick from. We don’t question it, we just ride the wave of love! Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1986 that make us want to fall in love.

“True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘True Colors’ (1986)

In order to love anyone, you have to love yourself. So, let’s start here. This song from Cyndi Lauper makes you want to first fall in love with yourself. She asks that you embrace your true colors, and then only then will you be able to connect with people in the way you want to. Lauper knows it, she’s done it, and now she’s encouraging you to do the same.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

Tom Cruise is a movie star, and this song is a movie soundtrack gem. Thanks for both, Top Gun! Once you’ve learned to love yourself, the next step is to let love from another. You have to let them take your breath away. Then you can be vulnerable in the way you need. Love is about two people appreciating one another in ways no one else can. Let someone leave you speechless. That’s what this tune is about!

“Kiss” by Prince from ‘Parade’ (1986)

Normally, we’d file any song by Prince under classic rock. But this song is so catchy and so sonically sticky that we had to include it here. Those guitars! They just bring you in like a magnet. And once you’ve let someone take your breath away, it’s time to lean in for that first kiss. Let Prince explain the virtues of it and then… good luck, young lover!

Photo by Gene Ambo/Shutterstock