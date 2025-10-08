Rewriting the Record Books: Morgan Wallen Just Did Something Never Before Accomplished in Country Music History

To help kick off the summer, Morgan Wallen decided to release his fourth studio album with I’m The Problem. And although the country singer might see himself as the problem, fans had an entirely different take when the album landed No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums charts. If that wasn’t enough, it also took the top spot on the UK Albums and the UK Country Albums charts. Completely taking over the airwaves, Wallen recently crossed another major milestone by becoming the first solo act to achieve multiple 20-week No. 1 hits.

For over six decades, the Hot Country Songs chart kept track of some of the biggest songs in the genre. And given the stardom surrounding Wallen, it should come as no surprise that when landing on the chart, he also decided to make a little history. But he didn’t do it alone.

Wallen’s newest song to spend its 20th straight week on top of the chart was his collaboration with Tate McRae on “What I Want.” While helping Wallen achieve history, “What I Want” is only the tenth song to dominate the chart for 20 weeks.

Morgan Wallen Climbs The Ranks Of Hot Country Songs History

With Wallen becoming the only solo artist in history to cross such a milestone, he stood in a category of his own. The last artist to come close was Florida Georgia Line. But again, that was a group.

Although just the latest accomplishment from Wallen and I’m The Problem, the country powerhouse had a way to go before topping the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. Looking at the top spot, it belonged to both Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha for “Meant To Be”, which accumulated 50 weeks at No. 1.

Revealing the rest of the top 10 list, it included:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (45 weeks) “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt (34 weeks) “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett (27 weeks) “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (25 weeks) “Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes (24 weeks) “Cruise” – Florida Georgia Line (24 weeks) “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber (21 weeks) “What I Want” – Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae (20 weeks) “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (20 weeks)

If I’m The Problem is any indication, Wallen isn’t just part of country music’s story – he’s rewriting the record books one hit at a time. And with history already under his belt, the star continues to redefine what dominance looks like in modern country music.

