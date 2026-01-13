3 Pop Songs From 1995 That Show How Weird the 90s Were

The 1990s were strange. In the best of ways! But one way to be sure of that fact is to look at the music the decade produced. It was an eclectic era, from the singles on the radio to the bands fans went to see in stadiums, small venues, and house show basements.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to examine the time period’s weirdness by looking at the hit pop tracks it produced. Indeed, let’s dive into the middle of the 90s and take a look at three pop songs from 1995 that prove just how strange the 90s actually were.

“Fantasy” Mariah Carey from ‘Daydream’ (1995)

While there is nothing particularly strange about this song, the music video was a bit off, what with the menacing clown. But we just wanted to showcase this radio pop hit from the queen of No. 1 songs, Mariah Carey, as sort of a baseline for the other tracks on this list. As for “Fantasy”, it shows Carey at her best. She can sing with the angels, shine on the big screen, and bring in fans of all kinds. No wonder she boasts a bajillion No. 1 hits.

“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts from ‘L.P.’ (1995)

Has there ever been a more nostalgic pop song? Maybe not. And that’s saying something. Combining The Rembrandts’ catchy style and the loving closeness of the television show Friends, this track makes your heart warmer. Your day better. Your life lighter. It’s just a fact. We heard that doctors can now even prescribe this track when people need a pick-me-up midweek.

“Bombastic” by Shaggy from ‘Boombastic’ (1995)

Shaggy was one of the big winners of 1995. His Boombastic album was a fan favorite, and his unique, bombastic voice was all over the party halls and dance clubs of the day. We were all imitating his sound, singing his lyrics. But his success just shows how open minds were in the 90s. If the song was good, if the artist was interesting, audiences were down. Mariah Carey, Shaggy, The Rembrandts? Now, that’s a trio!

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images