Zach Bryan Reveals Surprising Connection To Bob Weir After Grateful Dead Legend’s Death

Spending six decades in the music industry, Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir is forever part of the cultural tapestry. The rhythm guitarist died Saturday, Jan. 10, at age 78 following a battle with cancer. Unsurprisingly, music’s biggest names are taking to the internet in droves to remember the legendary artist, including Bob Dylan, Wynonna Judd, and his former bandmates. Today (Monday, Jan. 12), on the heels of his latest album release, country star Zach Bryan also shared a notable link to the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir.

The Priceless Gift Zach Bryan Received From His New Bride

The “Pink Skies” crooner, 29, is starting off 2026 on a high note. While still celebrating his New Year’s Eve marriage to Samantha Leonard, Bryan also released his sixth studio album, With Heaven on Top, last Friday (Jan. 9.) Three days later, he announced an acoustic version on his official Instagram page.

In the same post, Zach Bryan also revealed that his new wife had gifted him with Bob Weir’s very own Telecaster guitar on the day of their nuptials.

“Irrelevant but rest in peace to Bob Weir that guy f—n rocked,” wrote the “Revival” singer. “the day Sammy and me got hitched she gave me a present and I opened it and it was his telecaster from all his days on the road we all love you and we will all miss you if this wasn’t previously planned to release today I would have left this alone and let the world be.”

Last July, before the largest-ticketed crowd in U.S. history at Michigan Stadium, Bryan teamed up with John Mayer for a cover of the Dead’s 1970 classic “Friend of the Devil.”

Bryan Releases Acoustic Version of ‘With Heaven On Top’

Three days after releasing the long-anticipated follow-up to 2024’s The Great American Bar Scene, Zach Bryan dropped an acoustic version of With Heaven on Top on Monday (Jan. 12.)

In a social media post, Bryan dedicated his latest release to “all the weird audiophiles that no matter how much I put into a record will always miss just a guitar & me.”

“like I said it’s just me n a room with a mic and guitar and a very pretty girl and a very small dog,” he wrote. “Love u guys and hope you enjoy it.”

