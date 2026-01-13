3 Songs From 1984 That Forever Changed Rock History

In 1984, Prince and Michael Jackson dominated the pop charts with rock guitars as classic rock bands like Van Halen and Foreigner recorded hit songs with synthesizers. Making it seem as though the walls between genres were falling, blurring the lines between rock, pop, and even heavy metal.

Videos by American Songwriter

So let’s look at three songs from 1984 that continued this evolution and forever changed rock history. The first, from a frustrated songwriter, the second from a band with an early hair metal hit on the pop chart, and finally, a lit-inspired heavy metal track introducing an intense subgenre to mainstream audiences.

“Dancing In The Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s co-producer and manager, Jon Landau, wasn’t sure they had an obvious hit single for Born In The U.S.A. So Landau challenged Springsteen to write one. The song describes Springsteen’s frustration at the time. He had nothing to say and no desire to say anything. But few songwriters have made isolation and despair sound and feel so hopeful. Today, you can hear the influence of Springsteen’s synth-driven heartland rock on The War On Drugs and Sam Fender, among others. And “Dancing In The Dark” might be the greatest writer’s block anthem of all time.

“Round And Round” by Ratt

When “Round And Round” became a hit, it helped launch the Los Angeles glam metal scene. Though Ratt wasn’t the first “hair metal” band, the major label success of their debut, Out Of The Cellar, created a commercial path for Mötley Crüe, Poison, Warrant, and Guns N’ Roses. Soon, MTV was dominated by leather, spandex, big hair, and bad-boy types singing pop melodies over heavy guitar riffs. Once the power ballads arrived, there seemed to be no end in sight. Until the next generation began forming bands in rainy Seattle. Ratt’s defining song has since appeared in Stranger Things and a Geico commercial with a “Ratt” problem.

“For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Metallica

By the mid-80s, many rock bands sounded glossy. Synthesizers and slick production had rounded the corners with an emphasis on writing pop hooks. However, Metallica, with an album called Ride The Lightning, had little interest in following such trends. They emerged from California’s thrash metal scene and recorded complex arrangements at a breakneck pace. In a few years, Metallica would become one of the biggest bands in the world. But this track, inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s 1940 war novel of the same name, along with “Fade To Black”, began the band’s steady ascent toward sold-out stadiums. Moreover, it provided a blueprint for the slower classic rock tempos and melodic instincts that would help Metallica’s Black Album become a blockbuster in the 1990s.

Photo by Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images