3 Pop Songs From 1999 That Made Y2K Lit

Do you remember 1999? Do you remember the lead-up to 1999? There was a massive fear that the computer programs that only used two digits for the year (think: 97 for 1997) would go bust when the calendar turned to a new millennium. In hindsight, it’s ludicrous. But it was a real thing. All that worry, though—some of it contributed to some darn fine music.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to look into here. We wanted to explore three pop songs from the end of the decade—1999, to be exact—and highlight just how fantastic they were. If the world were going to end, we were at least going to boogie with a grin on our face. Indeed, these are three pop songs from 1999 that made Y2K hella lit!

“I Need To Know” by Marc Anthony from ‘Marc Anthony’ (1999)

What a fantastic song. Depth, beat, danceable, sultry, talented, infectious. All the adjectives. It was songs like this that made 1999 one of the best years for music in the past 50 years. You may not have Marc Anthony on the tip of your tongue for the greatest performers of the decade, but spend five minutes with this song and music video, and you’ll be swayed. It’s just incredible. A pop masterpiece.

“…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears from ‘…Baby One More Time’ (1999)

From one pop masterpiece to another. Say what you want about Britney Spears or about this style of bubblegum teen lust pop music, but this track and music video are crafted with perfection. Who needs A.I. when you have genius artists like this? Spears is an all-time performer, and the songwriters behind this track knew exactly what they were doing. Same with the folks behind the music video (although the 1999 basketball jerseys are hilarious). Dig in and enjoy.

“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera from ‘Christina Aguilera’ (1999)

Just months after Britney Spears hit the pop music scene, Christina Aguilera followed. She showed that there was room for two pop princesses of the late 90s. Her suggestive track “Genie In A Bottle” was a huge hit—all three of the songs on this list were prominently featured on MTV’s Total Request Live program. It cemented her right away as a force. Pop was in good hands in 1999.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images