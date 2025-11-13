NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Says One of These Two Country Music Icons Should Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

With NFL teams continuing to fight for a chance to compete at the Super Bowl, one of the biggest nights in sports has already caused some controversy. Although many believed the NFL would call on either Post Malone or Taylor Swift to perform during the Halftime Show, the organization surprised some when they announced Bad Bunny. It wasn’t long after the announcement that fans shared their varying opinions of the decision. And among the critics was Brett Favre, who wanted Jason Aldean.

When it comes to football, nobody knows the sport better than Favre. Playing for the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback became the first person to obtain 500 touchdowns, 6,000 completions, 10,000 passes, and 70,000 yards. If that stat wasn’t impressive, he also beat all 32 teams in the NFL. And if that wasn’t enough, he also won Super Bowl XXXI.

While discussing the topic of the Super Bowl on his 4th and Favre podcast, the former quarterback recalled one of his favorite memories. “I remember when Whitney Houston sang the National Anthem (before Super Bowl XXV) and I was blown away. If you didn’t have tears in your eyes watching and listening to that, something’s wrong with you. I envision a national anthem and a halftime show – they’re two different things – that it really grabs you.”

Brett Favre Picks Jason Aldean Because He Loves The Country

Favre didn’t have that same feeling when he heard the announcement of Bad Bunny. Not only did he disagree with the decision, but the NFL star also offered a few replacements. “I’d pick someone who—maybe Jason Aldean–someone who loves this country and that everyone could relate to. I think Jason Aldean right now is as big of a patriot (as there is) and has a great voice. I like George Strait, that’s old school. There are a lot of choices out there…”

Although Bad Bunny is sure to bring his signature flair to the Super Bowl, getting the chance to see Strait perform sounds enticing. But as Favre added, “ I threw George Strait out, he might be like, ‘I ain’t doing that.’ The guy has, I don’t know how many number ones he’s had. Good Lord, it’s enormous. I don’t think he’s ever done it. That would be a pretty cool act to watch.”

Whether it’s Bad Bunny, Aldean, Strait, or someone else entirely, the halftime spotlight remains one of the most coveted stages in America.

