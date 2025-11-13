I Will Forever Be So Grateful for That Song”: Morgan Wallen Looks Back on Career Kickstarting Single “Whiskey Glasses”

In 2019, Morgan Wallen became a bona fide major country music player with the single, “Whiskey Glasses”. Released in 2018, the single propelled Wallen into the mainstream after it charted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts in 2019. Additionally, it also peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Many people would likely agree that this is the song that kick-started the mainstream career of Morgan Wallen, and Wallen himself agrees with that perspective.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a recent interview with the Spotify Billions Club, the platform highlighted Wallen for being one of the few artists to acquire over a billion streams on several tracks(3, in specific.) In the interview, Wallen walks listeners through the metamorphosis of his career, and as you probably expect, a major song that helped that metamorphosis was “Whiskey Glasses”.

“‘Whiskey Glasses’ was a song that came in early, early on in my career. We kinda always felt like that song was super catchy and super clever. Everything about it just stuck with you,” says Wallen. “The momentum from that song is what we’re still carrying with us today. I will forever be so grateful for that song and the response to it.”

“Whiskey Glasses” Isn’t the Only Song Morgan Wallen is Grateful For

In addition to “Whiskey Glasses”, another major hit that helped Wallen become country music’s golden boy was his 2023 single, “Last Night”. Following the release 2023 single, Morgan Wallen scored his first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 after the single reached the top spot in March of 2023 and spent 16 consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Concerning the importance of the song, Wallen told Spotify, “‘Last Night’ is a song that’s changed the game for me. It elevated us to a whole other level the last couple years. It was one of those songs where, when we were recording it, we just knew. Just had a feeling that song was something special.”

Morgan Wallen is set to embark on yet another lengthy tour in 2026, as the country singer will hit the road on his Still The Problem tour starting in April of next year.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty