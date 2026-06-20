3 Pop Songs From the 1980s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

In the 1980s, pop music was seemingly broken down into a science. Every year, new artists release stuff catchier and stickier than the one before it. We learned the names of performers who would go on to be famous for generations. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that still stay with us. These are three pop songs we adore. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1980s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

“99 Luftballons” by Nena from ‘Nena’ (1983)

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This 1983 song from the German band Nena is about war. It’s about the tension and conflict that comes when two sides don’t get along. Meanwhile, there are citizens just trying to get on with their lives. Too often, this tale finds itself in the headlines. Too often, our favorite musicians have to decry it. Nevertheless, war remains. But Nena and her band sang (in German) about transcending the walls and brutality that comes from war. That’s as important a message now as it was then.

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“We Are The World” by USA for Africa from ‘We Are The World’ (1985)

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While Nena and her band highlighted the horrors of war, USA For Africa was trying to show a sense of charity. In the 1980s, musicians wanted to help. Some highlighted injustices through their music while others tried to use their talents to raise money and help people across the globe. Performed by many of the world’s greatest artists at the time, from Michael Jackson to Diana Ross, “We Are The World” raised millions of dollars to help assuage the Ethiopian famine.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson from ‘Thriller’ (1982)

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Speaking of Michael Jackson, have you seen the box office numbers recently? The new Michael Jackson biopic has generated roughly $1 billion in sales. Indeed, Michael Jackson remains beloved by many fans. No matter what you think about the pop star, his music and his story are seemingly as relevant as ever, which means the above performance of “Billie Jean” is essential watching again. Jackson was perhaps the best performer who ever lived. That never goes out of style.

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