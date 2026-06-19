3 Pop Songs From the 1980s You Won’t Ever Forget No Matter When You Hear Them

Looking back, one thing is clear. The 1980s were a treasure trove of incredible pop songs. Even today, music fans can dive back into any year from the era and find gems galore—songs that make you want to dance in your leg warmers or sing into your cassette player. Below, we wanted to remember three songs from back in the day that continue to enliven our spirits. These are three songs we always return to. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1980s you won’t ever forget, no matter when you hear them.

“Like A Virgin” by Madonna from ‘Like A Virgin’ (1984)

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Some songs just want to shock. And Madonna seemingly took advantage of that a few times on every album release! But perhaps never more so than on her 1984 hit tune, “Like A Virgin”. The offering is halting, arresting. Not only is a glamorous pop star offering you work at the top of her game, but the subject matter of the song is eyebrow-raising to say the least! Way back 40 years ago? Madonna was memorable in the best of ways.

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“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1983)

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Cyndi Lauper has many superpowers, and one of them is certainly her ability to grab your attention. Whether it’s her playfully shrill voice, her elaborate baubles for jewelry, or her pristine pop songs, Lauper is a magnet for eyes and ears, beginning back in the 1980s. Take, for example, her iconic 1983 hit, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”. Not only do you gawk at its mastery of craft, but the lyrics—how could you ever forget them once you’ve heard them for the first time?

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson from ‘Thriller’ (1982)

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Not only did this song stop you in your tracks in 1982, but so did the music video. It could be argued that both are the pinnacle of their art form—the Platonic Ideals of a pop song and a music video. But that was the talent Michael Jackson brought to the era. It seemed unbelievable that he could still have the same charisma and singing chops outside of his family band, The Jackson 5. And then when he went solo, releasing a track like “Thriller”, you knew you were witnessing something remarkable.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns