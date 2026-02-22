3 Pop Songs That Felt Dangerous When They Came Out

Pop music isn’t known for being a dangerous genre. The very notion of calling it “popular music” implies it must be accessible. There are pop artists, however, that have managed to make pop music feel a little out of the ordinary or surprising—dangerous even. The three pop songs below all challenged the listening public when they were released. These songs weren’t your run-of-the-mill pop songs in their day, paving the way for future generations of pop stars to color outside the lines.

“Like A Prayer” — Madonna

Madonna is the pop artist who made the genre dangerous. No one had released music like her before she came on the scene in the 80s—especially women in pop music. Madonna ramped up the sexual energy and gave a new meaning to the word provocative.

She has many songs that were trailblazing forces, but for this list, let’s focus on “Like A Prayer.” This Madonna classic felt like it broke an unspoken agreement when it was released. Parents feared the song’s effects, and younger listeners were entranced. This song gave pop a new edge that it has continued to expound upon in modernity.

“Dirrty” — Christina Aguilera

If Madonna gave pop music its edge, Christina Aguilera helped keep it in motion. A decade or so later, Aguilera released “Dirrty,” which had the same shock factor as Madonna’s earlier offerings.

This 2002 release was provocative in a way that made younger listeners shy about listening to it. The beat and melody made this song accessible, but its subject matter was perilous.

“Bad Romance” — Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has always been a pop artist who battled conventions. When she first burst on the pop scene, no one had ever seen anything like her. The public couldn’t quite figure her out, while her cult fans had her number instantly.

“Bad Romance” was one of Gaga’s first big hits, and it didn’t come and go quietly. This song and its accompanying visuals were like a facelift to pop music. Completely singular and controversially unique, “Bad Romance” was the dangerous take pop music needed. It would be years until Gaga became understandable enough to be considered mainstream. If you’re lucky enough to have been a Gaga fan right at the start, you can rest easy in your taste-making.

(Photo by FocKan/WireImage)