3 Pop Songs That Were Secret Thank-You Notes

These hit pop songs are secret thank-you notes. They may not come right out and say those words, but it’s more than implied.

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“You’ve Got A Friend” — James Taylor

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This folky pop song might be James Taylor professing that he will always be there for his companions. But on the other side of things, the subject of this song had to have done something to inspire such affection. While Taylor (via Carole King’s penmanship) delivers a universal message of devotion, the subtext reveals a “thank you” to the one to whom he is devoted.

“Close your eyes and think of me / And soon I will be there / To brighten up even your darkest night,” the lyrics read. If we really think about it, this song feels like Taylor paying homage to someone who has been there for him as well. When we think of the people we might dedicate this song to in our own lives, we’ve likely cried on their shoulders as much as we’ve offered our own.

“Greatest Love Of All” — Whitney Houston

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While we often extend “thank yous” outwardly, sometimes we need to stop and thank ourselves. Certainly self-serving, but a sense of appreciation for what you’ve gone through and how you’ve weathered each storm in your life is a healthy thing to do every now and then. If you need a little sonic help to do that, this Whitney Houston classic is an apt choice.

“The greatest love of all / Is easy to achieve / Learning to love yourself / It is the greatest love of all,” the lyrics to this pop song read. She might not come right out and say the two little words, but there is a sense of gratitude here that can’t be denied.

“Wind Beneath My Wings” — Bette Midler

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Perhaps not so secret, but still an apt choice for this list is Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”. The vocal icon doesn’t exactly hide her appreciation, but she delivers her “thanks” in a deeply poetic way. “It might have appeared to go unnoticed / But I’ve got it all here in my heart / I want you to know I know the truth, of course I know it / I would be nothing without you,” the lyrics read.

The way Midler sings her praises is far more touching than a simple “thank you” could be. It’s an all-encompassing, existential kind of gratitude that isn’t extended every day.

(Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns/Getty Images)